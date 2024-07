A boiled chicken egg is a perfect accompaniment to a snack, as a snack in between meals and also as a protein-rich addition to a midday soup – but somehow also boring. In Asia, boiled eggs are rarely served without anything else. Instead, they often come to the table as a soy egg or tea egg, subtle but full of flavor and delicious both hot and cold. These methods are very easy to recreate at home and will keep for a long time in the fridge.