The Fujairah Court of First Instance ruled that an employee and a woman (two Asians) be imprisoned for three months and deported after carrying out their punishment for the accusation that they were accused of improving disobedience inside a hotel. .

In detail, the husband of (the third accused) submitted a report to the police and admitted in the report and the prosecution’s investigations that he discovered his wife’s infidelity after he watched and followed her without feeling it, and found her parked in her car and riding in the vehicle of an Asian (the first accused), then they went together to a hotel at about one o’clock In the afternoon until 10 pm, he added that he punched the first accused four times after his wife got into her car and returned home.

By asking the employee (the first accused) in the evidence report, he admitted the accusation against him, explaining that at 12 noon on the day of the incident he received a phone call from the second accused and they agreed to meet in a shopping center and then go to a hotel in order to resolve a dispute between them, and the woman attended in She parked her car in the parking lot of the mall and got into his car. He took her to a hotel and went up with her to a room on the tenth floor. He resolved the dispute between them. After that, they left the hotel at about nine in the evening. Minutes after the woman got off his car, he was surprised by her husband beating him.

For her part, the wife admitted in the investigations of the prosecution that she met the first accused who works as an employee in a hospital by repeating her reviews of her husband’s treatment after he was paralyzed as a result of complications from his infection with the Corona virus, and the first accused contacted her by phone and asked her for the missing papers in her husband’s medical file, and their relationship strengthened. She found herself in love with him, noting that she had filed for divorce in court to end her marriage, admitting the accusation against her, which is improving a sin with the first accused.

After referring the case file to the court, the first and second defendants maintained their denial of the accusation against them before the court. The first defendant said that he was beaten by the third defendant while he was in the parking lot of a mall, indicating that he was waiting for his sister until she finished buying her belongings.

The wife denied the accusation against her, stressing that she uses the first accused to move her from one place to another and deliver her, as he is her neighbor and helps her and her mother when they need someone to take them from one place to another, given that she resides with her mother after she filed a divorce suit to separate from her husband.

In addition, the court acknowledged that the accusation assigned to the first and second defendants was definitively proven for their recognition of the evidence, and their subsequent denial was in order to escape punishment, while they were convicted in Article 212 of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code, and in view of the case and its circumstances and the social circumstances of the third defendant, the court decides to suspend the execution of the penalty Imprisonment against the husband and a fine of 1,100 dirhams for the accusation against him.



