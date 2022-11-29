Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Emirati crew, led by Mohammed Abdullah and his assistants, Mohammed Ahmed and Hassan Al-Mahri, succeeded in managing the second match in the World Cup, which he was assigned the day before yesterday between Cameroon and Serbia, which ended with a score of 3-3.

Abdullah gave a distinguished performance that won wide praise, perhaps the most prominent of which was from the Referees Department in FIFA, which closely follows the performance of all judges in the tournament, in addition to the praise of the Referees Department of the AFC, according to the federation’s sources, where Mohamed Abdullah received the praise of Shamsol, Technical Director of the Referees Department of the Confederation. And a member of FIFA Referees Administration.

The tournament witnessed some discretionary errors by some judges, and the “mouse” interfered in many decisions, while the Emirati crew succeeded in being the least dependent on the mouse’s technique, which was evident through the technical competence with which Mohamed Abdullah managed his first match between Spain and Costa Rica. And despite the end of the match with seven goals for Spain, and the Spanish media attack that preceded it on assigning the Emirati crew to the match, the crew did well and presented a distinguished level.

According to the sources, Muhammad Abdullah scored a high rating of 8.7, which had the greatest impact on him being assigned to a second match in the group stage, which is considered confirmation by FIFA on the development of the crew and the great technical capabilities they presented during the first match.

Our Emirati crew shone and drew attention during the Cameroon-Serbia match, and the sources indicate that the expected evaluation of the Emirati crew in the second match will be between 8.9 and 9 degrees.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, was keen to communicate with the crew after the match to praise the level they presented in the World Cup, and to honor the name of the Emirates and national arbitration. Mohamed Omar, Vice-Chairman of the Referees Committee, also made contact with the crew, and congratulated them on the performance and distinguished level.

For his part, Mohamed Omar praised the level presented by the UAE team in the World Cup, and continued: We are happy with the performance of our national team in the tournament. FIFA will assign them a second match after the brilliance in the first match, because I am confident that the performance was really special.

And he continued: If you are responsible for the evaluation, Mohamed Abdullah must obtain the highest evaluation in the match that he managed between Cameroon and Serbia.

And Muhammad Abdullah had counted 41 errors during the two matches in the World Cup, according to the numbers of the international “Insat” website that specializes in football statistics. He also made 6 cards and did not issue any red card, nor did a mouse intervene to correct a decision he made, and the average error calculation was on colored cards. During the two matches up to a yellow card for every 8 fouls.

Regarding his expectations for Muhammad Abdullah in the coming rounds, Muhammad Omar said: I expect him to continue until the elimination rounds. In the Round of 16 for sure, and then in the quarter-finals of the tournament.