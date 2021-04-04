Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Asian Football Confederation nominated Ali Mabkhout, the striker of the first team, and Al Jazeera to win two important titles, one of which is at the national level, which is awarded to the best player in the participations, during international matches, where Mabkhout succeeded in leading “Al-Abyad” to a big victory over India 6-0 in a friendly And he scored 3 “hat-trick” goals, while making a fourth goal, and the second with Al-Jazira as the best player in the West Asian Leagues during March in which Al-Jazira topped the Arab Gulf League ranking table, thanks to the efforts of his team and its influential goals.

The official website of the AFC said: Mabkhout continued to shine in terms of scoring goals, the last of which was against India, to deserve his place among the candidates, thus raising his score of international goals to 68 goals in 87 matches with “Al-Abyad”, including 4 times “Hattrick”, in the last. 9 matches with Al Jazeera and the national team.

As for his nomination for the title of Player of the Month in the West Asian Leagues, he said: Mabkhout succeeded in presenting distinguished levels, after scoring 4 goals in the league, and he also added a fifth goal which he contributed to Al-Jazirah’s victory over Al Wasl 3-2, and the return of “Abu Dhabi Pride” to the top Arabian Gulf League.