The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an unemployed (Asian) six months imprisonment, a fine, and a deportation after being convicted of forcibly stealing 2,500 dirhams from a person after spraying hot red pepper on his face after withdrawing an amount from an ATM, and the victim tried to pursue him but failed to catch him.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to an ATM machine in the Muhaisnah area and withdrew an amount of 2,500 dirhams from a friend’s account, and before putting the money in the wallet, he was surprised by a person standing in front of him who sprayed red pepper on his face, withdrew the money from his hand and fled, and tried to catch him But he failed. The account owner stated that he met the victim after he was robbed and saw his eyes red, while Dubai Police arrested the accused and identified the victim in a diagnostic queue, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started his trial.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

