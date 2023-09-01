MONTICELLO, N.Y. — Shortly after the white bus pulled up on a recent Monday morning, passengers got out into the cold and ran for the nearest tree, railing, wall or grassy knoll to hide their bags. plastic cups filled with thermoses of rice and broth.

With their meals packed—outside dining is prohibited—they headed for the gleaming casino.

And so the routine began for the hundreds of elderly Chinese immigrants who take the bus two hours north every morning from New York City to the Resorts World Catskills casino in Monticello.New York, receiving a $45 slot machine coupon with each ride.

People of Asian descent are among the most sought after demographics for casinos, and casino buses have been ubiquitous in America’s Chinatowns and Koreatowns for decades. With New York City set to get its first full-service casino in the next few years, and potentially three of them, Asians are expected to be a core customer base, deepening a complicated relationship the community has with casinos.

Many of the City’s older Chinese residents rely on the weekly bus ride for entertainment — and even income from the sale of their coupons — as a way of coping with the isolation of living in a country where they barely speak the language.

But constant exposure to gambling can be a gateway to addiction and debt, made worse by sophisticated casino marketing and a lack of problem gambling services for this population. Some studies have shown that Asian Americans are at higher risk of developing a gambling disorder than the general American population.

The effort to attract Asian players will be a major factor around the New York casino bidding process, which will begin early this year. State lawmakers approved the new licenses in hopes of garnering more tax revenue and jobs, and regulators said no decisions on casino locations will be made until “later in 2023 at the earliest.”

The city of New York is home to approximately 1.2 million residents of Asian descent, the most of any American city. The Monticello casino buses carry large groups of older immigrants living on poverty wages. Many sell the free slot machine coupons to others as their main form of income.

Guofu Zheng, who regularly takes the bus from Brooklyn, said he and his wife can earn 45 per trip. He did not elaborate. Casino policies prohibit customers from transferring their slot cards to other players.

Going to the casino allowed him to meet other Chinese immigrants from his home province of Fujian and walk through the forests on the property, allowing him to “be happy for a while,” he said in Mandarin.

On a recent Monday, a bus parked on the edge of Manhattan’s Chinatown, one of at least a dozen buses leaving heavily Chinatowns in New York City that day. Every seat was filled, almost entirely with regular customers. “I go on this bus every day,” said a man in Cantonese.

To passengers, the destination was not known as Resorts World Catskills, but as “yun ding.” The translation means “top of the clouds”, evoking his aspirations.

Casino goers said they had read in Chinese newspapers that he might open a casino in New York City. A man who asked to be identified only by his last name, Zhang, was excited about a possible shorter trip to the casino, but said he would still occasionally go to the Catskills property for the scenery.

Zhang, 56, said he lost $70,000 gambling in 2021, prompting him to play more in hopes of winning it back. He immigrated six years ago from Beijing, where he worked as a calligraphy teacher, but is now unemployed. He takes the bus from Brooklyn weekly to play baccarat and other games.

Pulling out his Resorts World platinum card, he said he was prepared to stop gambling once he played enough to earn a black card, the highest status.

Dana Rubinstein contributed reporting to this article.

By: NICOLE HONG and MABLE CHAN

The New York Times