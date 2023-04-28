Friday, April 28, 2023
Asian heat | "No end to the record" continues, burning fields make the situation worse

April 28, 2023
Asian heat | “No end to the record” continues, burning fields make the situation worse

The pain of the heat in many Asian countries is also aggravated by increased air pollution.

In many In Asian countries, the scorching heat continues for several weeks. The temperatures in April have widely exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, say the newspapers, among other things The Guardian and The Diplomat.

It has been record hot in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and China, among others. Schools have had to be closed and energy consumption is on the rise.

There has been an “endless record” in Southeast Asia, a climatologist and weather historian Maximiliano Herrera describes to The Guardian.

In Myanmar, the temperature record for April was set in Mon state, where 43 degrees were measured on Tuesday. Last Saturday, the highest temperature in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, was 42 degrees, and taking into account the humidity, the so-called “feels like” reading was 54 degrees.

A man drinks water in the city of Yangon, Myanmar, on April 27. Picture: Myo Kyaw Soe / Xinhua

of Thailand the authorities have recommended, among other things, the residents of Bangkok to stay in their homes and avoid getting sick.

The pain of the heat is also aggravated by the increased air pollution caused by the burning of fields. Farmers burn their fields before planting new crops, creating large amounts of smoke.

In Cambodia, according to long-term forecasts, the heat wave will last until mid-May, when the rainy season begins. However, rainfall is expected to be scarcer than before.

