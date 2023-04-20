Asian heat | Asia’s exceptionally violent heatwaves have claimed several lives

According to a climate scientist, the unusually sweltering temperatures are the worst April heat wave in Asian history.

Harsh a heat wave has hit a large part of Asia, causing several deaths, writes a British newspaper The Guardian. Schools have also had to be closed in India and China.

At least in India, China, Thailand and Laos, the temperature readings are almost record high.

Climatologist and weather historian interviewed by The Guardian Maximiliano Herrera described the unusual temperatures as the worst April heatwave in Asian history.

in China local media reports that unusually high record temperatures for April have been recorded in many places, including Chengdu, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Hangzhou and other parts of the Yangtze Delta, Asia’s longest river.

Unusual heat waves have been measured in recent days not only in China but also in Southeast Asia. For example, in Laos, exceptional temperatures have been reported in Luang Prabang on the banks of the Mekong, where 42.7 degrees have been measured this week.

According to Herrera, the reading is the highest reliably measured temperature in the region’s history. In Vientiane, the capital of Laos, 41.4 degrees were measured on Saturday. It is the city’s highest temperature reading ever.

Northwestern Thailand At the weather station in Tak, 45.5 degrees were measured on Saturday. However, the official measurements reported Tak’s temperature to be 44.6 degrees on Saturday.

The temperature in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, which is suffering from a serious climate crisis, rose to over 40 degrees on Saturday. It is the highest temperature reading in 58 years. According to officials, some of Dhaka’s road surfaces melted over the weekend.

An official of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change said that if the heat readings do not decrease, a state of emergency will be declared in some areas.

India is one of the countries that have suffered from extreme heat at times in recent years. Experts fear that the situation will get even worse during the current year.

Indian authorities have issued a so-called orange warning for parts of the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.