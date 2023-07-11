if you thought that Sheinthe Chinese fast fashion and sportswear retailer, offered clothes at a lower cost than businesses like Zara, an influencer taught that you can be in trend with 20 pesoswhen purchasing products in a little-known store.

For this hot season, Shein’s cool garments are an attractive option, since the business founded in 2008 by Chris Xu in Guangzhou, China, maintains fast fashion companies as competitors, as well as being a rival of Amazon and Mercado Libre, when carrying out electronic commerce.

But everything seems to indicate that the company known for its cheap clothing that is manufactured directly in China, is no longer the one that offers cheaper products, since a store located in the Historic Center places offers that allow it to be purchased at a much lower price. under that Shein.

It was through the digital platform of YouTube, where the influencer Michelle Salinas, shared that she found a store in Mexico City, with very accessible products, causing some Internet users to doubt that the cheapest clothes were still Shein.

This because the sahiba store, presumably a business that offers wholesale clothing imported from India, presents a wide variety of designs, for all ages and tastes.

Therefore, they can acquire the garments for a cost from 20 pesos and create the ideal outfit according to the tastes and style of consumers.

Likewise, during the trending video, the Sahiba customer, He was impressed by the great variety of garments that he showed, as well as the sewing and quality.