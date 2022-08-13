An Asian did not imagine that his visit to his friend’s residence would end with his arrest and referral to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court on charges of drug abuse, as it was found that his friend was being monitored by the anti-drug agencies, and an ambush was prepared to arrest him, so he fell with him and was convicted and sentenced to a fine and deportation.

The facts of the case revolve, as established by the court’s certainty, when information was received by the General Administration for Drug Control about the possession of a quantity of narcotic substances by a suspect, so permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to raid his residence, search his home, search his home and car, and obtain a sample from him.

On the appointed time, the control team raided the dwelling, and the accused was found in this case in his friend’s house, and he appeared to be in an abnormal condition that raises the suspicion that he is under the influence of psychotropic substances.

It was proven from the analysis of the sample, according to the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, that he was under the influence of the use of two prohibited compounds, and by asking him he confessed to taking crystal narcotics immediately before his arrest, and that he had never been arrested or sentenced in similar cases. By asking him in the court session via remote video communication technology, he confessed to his crime and asked for clemency.

In its ruling, the court clarified that the substance taken by the accused may not be used even with a medical prescription. It also reassured that the seized sample was sent for analysis, and was reassured about the result of the analysis.

The court confirmed that it was also satisfied with the validity of the defendant’s confession, which came voluntarily that he had taken crystal drug before his arrest, and then it considered that he had been proven guilty of using psychotropic substances for the first time, and ordered a fine of 20 thousand dirhams and his expulsion from the state.

In addition, the Criminal Court ruled to convict an Arab who was also proven to have used crystal drug, although he denied committing the crime in the Public Prosecution’s investigations and during his trial. According to the details of the case, information was received by the General Administration for Narcotics Control about a person who abuses narcotics and psychotropic substances and possesses a percentage of them, and this information was confirmed through investigations. and checked.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution indicated that the anti-corruption team raided his place on time and was taken away and a sample of him was analyzed, and it was found that he was under the influence of psychotropic substances.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the accused retracted his confession before the court and denied that he had used crystals, and he had not previously been convicted in drug cases.

For its part, the court confirmed its confidence in all the evidence and the integrity of the lawsuit procedures, as the medical analysis proved that he was taking these substances, which is a firm technical evidence that the court would take, and it is fully convinced of the correctness of the accused’s confession in the police inference record and the Public Prosecution investigations that he had used a drug The crystal was without a prescription, since the confession was honest, expressive of reality and issued by a free and conscious will, not tainted by any of the defects of coercion, and the court fined him 5000 dirhams. It is noteworthy that the measure of deportation upon conviction for crimes of abuse has become permissible for the court according to Article 75 of the new Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotics and psychotropic substances.

