TOKIO / HONG KONG / SHANGHAI (dpa-AFX) – The most important Asian stock exchanges started the new week on Monday with mixed signs. While Japan saw gains in line with positive US futures, traders in China said recent economic growth wasn’t exactly the cause of euphoria.

In the third quarter, the Chinese economy more than compensated for the previous slump in the spring, but disappointed the even higher market expectations with an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the previous year. Accordingly, the mainland stock exchanges in China could not benefit from this: The Chinese selection index CSI 300 recently lost 0.76 percent to 4755.10 points.

Elsewhere, according to statements made by US politician Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman, stockbrokers helped. With a deadline set until Tuesday, the spokeswoman for the House of Representatives had aroused hope that there could still be movement in the stalled talks about new aid measures before the US elections.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 1.11 percent higher at 23,671.13 points. He made up for his losses so far this year. In Hong Kong, the Hang-Seng (Hang Seng) recently made it up 0.52 percent to 24,513.31 meters. / Tih / fba