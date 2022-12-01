Ambassador Wongsinsawat announced Thailand’s readiness to export auto parts to Russia

Thailand is ready to supply auto parts to Russia, universal parts are already ready for export. About it in an interview RIA News Said Thai Ambassador to Russia Sasivat Wongsinsawat.

He said that a number of Russian companies and local authorities have previously expressed interest in purchasing spare parts in Thailand. According to him, Bangkok is now waiting from them for specific lists of which cars need parts and how much is required.

The diplomat noted that universal spare parts – oil and air filters, rubber parts, as well as car accessories are already ready for export to Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Russia agreed to purchase parts and equipment for civil aircraft from Iran. Iranian centers will also carry out repairs and maintenance of Russian airliners. Specific details of the deal were not disclosed.