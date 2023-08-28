Asian countries that do not request Colombian visas this 2023

If you plan to travel outside the country, it is important that you know that there are 130 countries that do not require a visa to enjoy their places.

In the case of Asia, there are nine countries that allow entry without a visa, others to acquire it upon arrival in the country or process it electronically.

Countries in Asia that you can enter without a visa

According to the ‘Colombian Abroad’ portal, you can enter these countries without the need for a visa and the days you can stay there:

South Korea: 90 days. Singapore: 30 days. Hong Kong: 90 days. Philippines: 30 days. Israel: 90 days. Maldives: 30 days. Qatar: 30 days. Türkiye: 90 days. Indonesia: 30 days. United Arab Emirates: 90 days. See also Final of Roland Garros 2023: Curious facts little known

On the other hand, although in Hong Kong they do not ask for a visa, when entering through immigration they ask more questions than normal, so the travel portal advises taking all kinds of supports such as the departure air ticket, hotel reservations and some bank statement

Tips for traveling to Asian countries that require a visa

Have your passport with a minimum validity of six months. Have more than three free pages in your passport. Make a copy of the biographical data page of your passport and save it in the cloud. Have photos on hand for visas. Generally with a white background, very light make-up, without glasses or a hat, and with their hair behind their ears. Have on hand documents that you used to apply for the visa such as exit tickets, bank statements, hotel reservations, in case immigration requests them. In several countries they request the yellow fever vaccine, so it is better to have it applied a few days before traveling. Make sure with the consulate in which you apply how to pay the amount of the visa. There are some that only receive cash, while others only deposit into the account.

For more information, you can contact the consulate to find out if these requirements have changed, since these sometimes undergo some changes without prior notice.

How to travel Asia by land, alone and with little money?

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

