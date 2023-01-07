Dubai (Union)

The Asian Chess Federation is organizing 3 training courses for organizers and referees this January.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Federation, praised the efforts of the Federation Academy in organizing courses for organizers and referees, wishing the participation of a large number of administrators and scholars, in a way that supports efforts to prepare, qualify and develop technical cadres in all Asian countries, including organizers, coaches and referees.

The first international course was launched three days ago for the organizers in English to qualify 40 students from 20 countries, in the presence of Hisham Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Asian Federation, and Victor Bloughan, Executive Director of the International Federation.

For his part, Hisham Ali Al-Taher praised the international lecturers and the wide participation from various countries, and thanked the International Federation for cooperation in implementing the plans and programs of the Asian Federation.

The course was attended by Emirati international lecturer Mahdi Abdul Rahim, Adviser to the Referees Committee of the International Chess Federation, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the AFC, Turkish international lecturer Ozgur, Honorary Chairman of the International Chess Federation Competitions Committee, Filipino Casto Abondo, Executive Director of the AFC, and Iranian Mehrdad Pahlawanzadeh, Advisor to the Technical Committee of the International Chess Federation.

The Asian Academy is organizing the second international session for Arabic-speaking referees, which will last until January 11, and will be lectured by Emirati international lecturer Mahdi Abdul Rahim, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the Asian Chess Federation.

The Continental Academy is organizing the third international session for organizers in Arabic via the Internet, from January 26 to 30, in cooperation with the International Federation Competitions Committee, to qualify a number of organizers from various Arabic-speaking countries in Asia and Africa, where the Arab-Emirati international expert Mahdi Abdel Rahim will lecture.

The program of the two organizers’ sessions includes a number of main axes, represented in the calendar rules for the chess tournaments program, the general regulations for special competitions and tournaments, and the annual awards for the International Federation tournaments, while the referees course includes the chess law for the year 2023 and the latest amendments to it, international classification calculations and international titles for referees and players, and breaking systems. International draw and fair play rules, online and hybrid chess laws and time systems.