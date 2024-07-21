Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The new season is about to start early, and faster than usual, due to Shabab Al Ahli’s participation in the “First Play-off” of the AFC Champions League for the elite, which will be held on August 6, in less than 16 days, and a long season coming that extends until the summer, due to Al Ain’s participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

All clubs participating in the Asian tournaments must prepare before everyone else, as they must submit lists of their players participating in the tournaments in advance, which requires completing deals and contracts early.

Al-Ahli youth do not have enough comfort for that, as they only have one day left to submit the list of participants in the play-off stage, which includes two matches, the first against Iranian Sepahan in Iran on August 6, and the second, in the event of a win, will be in Qatar against Al-Gharafa on August 13.

Al-Fursan fans do not see the situation as ideal for the team, as the picture is still blurry and unclear at the level of foreigners and residents, and several positions need support and improvement.

As for the rest of the clubs, Al Ain and Al Wasl have more comfort, given their direct participation in the AFC Champions League for the elite.

All participating clubs must submit their lists by August 16, a month before the competition starts in September, so there is less than a month left for the clubs to be completed.

The situation is no different with Sharjah, which participates directly in the AFC Champions League 2, and must submit the final list on August 17.

The sports community hopes that there will be 3 Emirati clubs in the elite, with Shabab Al Ahli qualifying alongside Al Ain and Al Wasl, in addition to Sharjah being the fourth representative in the Asian competitions in the AFC Champions League 2, noting that if Shabab Al Ahli does not qualify from the play-off, it will participate directly in the AFC Champions League 2.