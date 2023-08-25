The draw for the group stage of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will be attended by Saudi clubs, which have recently strengthened themselves with top players from Europe. So, Al-Hilal with Neymar and Malcolm has been paired with Iranian, Indian and Uzbek clubs, Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad will play in Iran, Uzbekistan and Iraq, finally Cristiano Ronaldo, Brozovic and Mané’s Al-Nassr will travel in Iran, Qatar and Tajikistan.