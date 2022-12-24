Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, the curtain will fall on the Asian bow and arrow activities, which were held for 5 days at Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, with the participation of 200 male and female players representing 31 countries, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

India won the compound bow gold for the “female” team, South Korea won the silver and Kazakhstan the bronze. India also won the gold for the male team in the compound bow. The silver went to South Korea and the bronze went to Bangladesh, while the South Korean team won the compound bow gold for the double team, and Kazakhstan won the silver and Bangladesh the bronze.

India also dominated the gold, silver and bronze medals in the individual compound bow category for women, as well as winning the gold and silver in the individual compound bow for men, while Bangladesh won the bronze.

The coronation ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, President of the Bow and Arrow Federation, Lubna Ali Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Bow and Arrow Club, Thomas Han, Vice President of the International Federation, Kazi Shabul, First Vice President of the Asian Federation, Eng. Ziad Saboura, President of the Syrian Federation, Tariq Amiri, President of the two Sudanese federations. And the African, Dr. Maen Barakat, President of the Palestine Federation, Hassan Al Mazrouei, former Secretary General of the Federation, along with former members Salem Al-Mannai and Fahd Salem Al-Hammadi.

Tomorrow, the winners will be crowned with colored medals in the categories of men’s men’s men’s teams, men’s men’s men’s teams, women’s men’s men’s teams, men’s men’s men’s singles and women’s men’s men’s singles.

The Organizing Committee of the Championship celebrated the delegations, participating teams and partners, by organizing a dinner party in the heart of Sharjah in cooperation with the Sharjah Heritage Institute, along with some heritage programs and a bouquet of cultural arts, which attracted guests to introduce them to the richness of the authentic Emirati heritage.

The guests also answered the invitation of the Sharjah Tourism and Commercial Development Authority to visit the “rainy room”, which is considered one of the environmentally friendly projects, as it was designed with self-cleaning filters to recycle used water in order not to waste it, to be used in the form of continuous rain that is controlled through a network. of 3D tracking cameras, and it starts to stop as soon as you get close to it.