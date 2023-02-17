Dubai courts recently considered two cases of drug abuse, the first for an Asian who used heroin in his country, but felt a severe headache after his arrival in Dubai, so he went to the hospital and confessed his crime, and the court punished him with a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

In the second case, the court punished two Gulf nationals involved in transferring funds to a bank account belonging to a drug dealer to buy heroin, with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams each, and added to their punishment a measure to prevent any bank transfers from being made for a period of two years without obtaining permission from the Central Bank.

In detail, a report was received by the Dubai Police from a hospital about an incident of drug abuse, and it was found that an Asian man came to the hospital at seven in the morning complaining of severe pain in the head, and upon his examination by the doctor he reported that he had taken heroin in his country one day before traveling to Dubai. The accused admitted that he was under the influence of drug abuse when he was questioned by the policemen, so he was brought to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, where a sample was examined, and it was confirmed that he had actually taken heroin.

He also admitted to using drugs in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and during his appearance before the court.

The court confirmed that the charge against him was proven from the facts and results of his sample examination, and decided to take him with a measure of clemency given his circumstances and the circumstances of the incident, and punished him with a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

In addition, the anti-drug agencies continued to track and control those involved in the purchase of narcotic substances through what is known as “anonymous messages” that promoters randomly send from outside the country and offer to sell their poisons in a complex way, represented by transferring money to them through bank accounts, and upon receiving the money they send a map drug site via the “WhatsApp” application, so that the abuser can obtain it without meeting the promoter.

And it referred to the Public Prosecution two Gulf people who bought a quantity of heroin in this way, and transferred sums of money to one of these suspicious accounts, and after they were seized and a sample was examined, it was found that they were under the influence of abuse.

The facts of the case stated that the investigations conducted by the General Department for Drug Control at the Dubai Police concluded that both defendants used narcotics and psychotropic substances, and that the first deposited an amount of 2000 dirhams, while the second deposited 900 dirhams in a bank account used by drug dealers outside the country to collect money from drug users inside it. So I obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to arrest them and search their homes and cars.

In the pocket of the first, a plastic bag containing a substance that has the distinctive appearance of heroin was found, and in the room of the second, two bags containing a similar substance were found, so they were taken to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, where they were examined and confirmed that they were under the influence of abuse, so they were referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the court. misdemeanours.

By asking the defendants in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, they admitted possession of a narcotic substance, abuse, and depositing money with the intent to obtain drugs for personal use, and the court ended up convicting them and ruling them a fine of 10,000 dirhams each, in addition to a measure to prevent any bank transfers for a period of two years without obtaining permission from the bank. Central.