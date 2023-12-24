A 26-year-old was acquitted after being subjected to an alcohol test because the breathalyzer at -6.9 degrees was not deemed reliable by the judge. In Asiago, Veneto, in February 2019 the young man was stopped after losing control of his father's car and crashing into a methane gas system distribution column.

The alcohol measuring instrument, despite being approved and regularly subjected to the necessary checks, is in fact only reliable in certain climatic conditions, we read in the reasons filed in recent days regarding the man's acquittal.

Specifically, it emerged that the breathalyzer, as stated in the instruction booklet, can only be used in an environment that maintains a temperature between 0 degrees and 40 degrees. And therefore, although the boy's test had reported values ​​well above the limit of alcohol in the body permitted by law (0.5 grams), the young man was acquitted. From the results of the balloon, the twenty-six year old seemed to have blood values ​​of 1.44 grams liter in the first test and 1.37 grams liter in the second test.

On September 11th, Vicenza judge Ivana Taschin decided to acquit him of all charges because the fact does not exist, as there is no reliable evidence. That night, in fact, the twenty-six year old had been examined at a temperature well below the reliability limit, an element that could have altered the outcome of the test.