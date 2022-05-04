THE owners of a business in Asiago who in recent days had posted in the window the ad “Looking for eighteen-year-old orders free from family commitments” they were sanctioned by the Territorial Labor Inspectorate of Vicenza, which accused them of the violation of the Code of Equal Opportunities which provides precisely the prohibition of discrimination in access to work. This is what the IN communicates, explaining that it has imposed one for this fine of approximately 7 thousand euros.

“Zero tolerance for all forms of discrimination – said the director of the National Labor Inspectorate, Bruno Giordano -. It is not just a question of sanctioning; giving work by discriminating on the basis of gender, registry office, living conditions or opinions offends us all. Rejection of these practices is not enough. If after 52 years from the entry into force of the Workers’ Statute we have to intervene in similar episodes, it means that we still have to profess the culture of respect, even before labor law “.