Asia | The Prime Minister of Japan is visiting South Korea for the first time in more than a decade

The neighbors share an alliance with the United States and common security threats from North Korea and China. However, the ballast of history rubs the countries.

of Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida arrived on Sunday for a visit to South Korea to build relations between Japan and South Korea.

It is the first time in over a decade that a Japanese prime minister has visited South Korea. The countries are trying to get closer to combat a common danger, i.e. the recently increased nuclear threat from North Korea.

North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests this year, in which at least some of the missiles have apparently also landed in Japan’s economic zone. North Korea has apparently also reached a level where its armed forces would be able to launch a counterattack with nuclear weapons.

Kishida meets the country’s president in Seoul, the capital of South Korea By Yoon Suk-yeolwho has been clearing the way for improving the relations between the two countries by visiting Tokyo himself in March.

In Seoul, Kishida first headed to a cemetery where South Korean war veterans are buried, including those who fought against Japanese colonial rule. He laid flowers on the cemetery.

During the South Korean president’s trip to Tokyo in March, the two countries managed to agree on ending trade restrictions. Kishida also invited the president to the G7 meeting this month.

According to Kishida, relations with Yoon are starting to warm up with a “trusting” spirit. According to local media, Yoon has also invited Kishida to his official residence for dinner.

During the Japanese occupation from 1910 to 1945, the Japanese treated the Koreans very cruelly, subjugating them by, for example, forced Japaneseization, forced labor, and using women as sex slaves.

Although Japan has since apologized to the South Koreans for the “great destruction and pain” it caused, tensions flared again when a South Korean court in 2018 ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to victims for forced labor.

Before his trip, Kishida said the countries are now kicking off the previously suspended “shuttle diplomacy”, where talks are held with the help of mediators.

The fate of women sent to brothels, so-called “comfort women”, has also been debated in public for years, and the 2015 agreement between Japan and South Korea on the matter has not been considered satisfactory.