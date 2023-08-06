Asia | The Philippines claims China fired water cannons at its ships in the disputed South China Sea

China has not publicly commented on the incident.

China’s the Philippine Coast Guard fired water cannons at Philippine ships in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard claims.

The Coast Guard says the incident happened on Saturday when the Philippine Coast Guard escorted ships carrying supplies to the disputed Spratly Islands.

The Philippine Coast Guard condemned the alleged act, calling it illegal and dangerous in a statement.

Due to the “excessive and offensive” actions, one of the two supply vessels was unable to unload its cargo for a routine troop rotation and replenishment operation, a Philippine military spokesman said in a statement.

The US State Department also condemned China’s actions, saying in a statement that they directly threatened regional peace and stability.

Philippine Islands occupies part of the Spratly Islands, which are at the center of a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

China wants to manage almost the entire strategically important South China Sea, although it has no grounds for doing so according to international law.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim parts of the waters.

An altercation similar to Saturday’s alleged incident took place in June. That’s when two Chinese Coast Guard vessels approached two Philippine Coast Guard boats assigned to escort a routine maintenance operation.

According to the Coast Guard, one of the Chinese boats came within about 90 meters of the vessel’s bow, forcing its commander to slow down to avoid a collision.

Another incident occurred in April, when a Chinese vessel wedged in front of a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists near the Spratly Islands.

The Chinese Coast Guard also used a water cannon against a vessel on a maintenance mission in the Spratly Islands of the Philippines in November 2021.