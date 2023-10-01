A report on organized crime on the planet, tensions an upcoming meeting between the United States and Mexico and the lack of representation of women during the United Nations General Assembly These are some of the most important news of this last week.

Here we tell them.

Asia, the continent most sensitive to mafias

The index managed by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime indicates that the continents most affected by mafias in relation to their ability to resist or counteract activities of this type are, in order, Asia, Africa and America. But when counted country by country, the negative list is led by Burma, followed by Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay. The most widespread crime in the world is human trafficking.

There were fewer women in the UN General Assembly

Of the 190 speakers participating in the last UN General Assembly, only 20 were women, three less than last year, which confirms the problems that exist in meeting one of the millennium goals: that they have greater participation in bodies in which decisions are made. In fact, the General Secretariat itself highlights the problem: a woman has never held that position.

The UN General Assembly.

Mexico-USA USA, dialogue under great tensions

The high-level dialogue between Mexico and the United States that began on Friday has been quite complex for the parties, especially the Mexican, which has had to clarify that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not minimize the crisis of violence that is shaking several states, and that his administration is doing what it can to stop fentanyl trafficking, which claims the lives of thousands of Americans. This is because criticism from Republicans is intensifying.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Crucial debate for presidency in Ecuador

Today could be a crucial day for the definition of the presidential campaign in Ecuador, when the debate for the second round takes place between President Rafael Correa’s heir, Luisa González, and businessman Daniel Noboa. Although González had a higher vote in the first round, the polls place Noboa eight points higher in voting intention, although the difference is narrowing.

