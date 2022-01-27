Asian stock exchanges closed business this Thursday, 27, sharply lower, after the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) made it clear yesterday that it intends to start raising interest rates from March.

The South Korean Kospi index led losses in Asia, with a drop of 3.50% in Seoul, to 2,614.49 points, its lowest level in 14 months. The Nikkei was down 3.11% in Tokyo, at 26,170.30 points, while the Hang Seng was down 1.99% in Hong Kong, at 23,807.00 points, and the Taiex was modestly lower in Taiwan, at 0. .15%, at 17,674.40 points.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.78% to 3,394.25 points, hitting its lowest since July last year, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite shed 2.87% to 2,262.41 points. , lowest closing level in more than eight months.

This Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell clearly signaled that the US central bank plans to raise rates in March, which has not happened since December 2018. Powell’s comments, which followed the Fed’s decision to keep its rates intact This month, they also generated expectations that several more rate hikes will be needed throughout the year to contain inflationary pressures and as the US economy continues to recover from the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investors in Asia also remain alert to unfolding geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In Oceania, the Aussie stock market was gripped by post-Fed sentiment on the return of a national holiday. The S&P/ASX 200 is down 1.77% in Sydney at 6,838.30 points and has entered correction territory, accumulating losses of more than 10% since peaking in August 2021. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

