A former contestant of Big Brother Vip has made a decision that will completely change her life: she has decided to leave the world of television and entertainment. This is Asia Nuccetelli, daughter of the showgirl Antonella Mosetti. To tell it is the mother to the weekly Vero.

Asia Nuccetelli she made a very important decision: the world of entertainment and television is not for her. So goodbye! There former competitor of the Big Brother Vip in the 2016 edition, which had clashed with Giulia De Lellis because she had a big crush on the influencer’s boyfriend Andrea Damante, also a tenant of the most spied on house in Italy, realized that a few years ago he made a decision in the wake of what his parents were doing.

Asia Nuccitelli changes her life

But now she has realized that the choices must be absolutely individual and that everyone must follow their own inclinations. To reveal the choice of the daughter was Antonella Mosetti, who gave an interview to the weekly Vero. Even Antonella, for some time, has moved away from the world of television, disappointed by how things are going:

“In my day you were standing in line for an audition and if you weren’t prepared, they treated you badly. There was a huge selection, while today you become famous by saying nonsense on social media. Madness! “.

As for her daughter Asia, Mosetti said that the young woman “understood what the television world“For this reason” he has seen fit not to be part of it anymore “. The choice of Asia made the showgirl happy, who now feels “the happiest mom in the world”.

Asia turns to horse riding

On the other hand, Nuccetelli has not shown to have qualities particularly appreciated by the entertainment world and has not really managed to break through. He tried for a while, but in the end he preferred to follow his other inclinations and passions, such as that of horses: