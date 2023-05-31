Asia | North Korea launches satellite, air alerts in South Korea

North Korea launched the satellite between Tuesday and the night before Wednesday Finnish time, news agencies say.

North Korea has launched a satellite, the defense forces of neighboring South Korea announced on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The matter was reported by Reuters and AFP.

In the South Korean capital of Seoul, air alerts were triggered due to the launch. Residents were also advised to prepare for evacuations. Soon after, the country’s administration announced, according to AFP, that the evacuation warning had been “mistakenly” sent.

Also in Japan, air alerts were launched on the island of Okinawa, news agencies say.

NORTH KOREA on Tuesday confirmed Japan’s earlier report that the country plans to launch a reconnaissance satellite, but said it would do so in June. Japan said it had learned of North Korea’s intentions on Monday.

According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the country needs an intelligence satellite to monitor the movements of the US military and its allies in real time.

Japan has suspected North Korea of ​​planning a satellite launch under the guise of a missile test with a ballistic missile.

