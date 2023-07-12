Asia | North Korea has launched a ballistic missile, neighbors say

North Korea has carried out several missile launches this year, defying international sanctions imposed on the country.

North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korea’s military says. The office of the Japanese Prime Minister is also there announced of the launch of a suspected ballistic missile.

On Monday, North Korea accused the US spy plane of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear submarine near the Korean Peninsula.

At the same time, the country threatened to shoot down US spy planes that violate North Korean airspace.