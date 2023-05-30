Asia | North Korea confirms it will launch a reconnaissance satellite in June, Japan suspects a missile test

In 2012 and 2016, North Korea tested ballistic missiles under the guise of satellite launches.

North Korea confirmed Japan the information previously told, that the country plans to launch a reconnaissance satellite in June. Japan said it had learned of North Korea’s intentions on Monday.

According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the country needs an intelligence satellite to monitor the movements of the US military and its allies in real time.

Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of North Korea Ri Pyong-chol accused the United States of hostile air espionage in and around the Korean Peninsula, according to KCNA.

A representative of the Japanese Coast Guard told the news agency AFP earlier on Monday that North Korea warned that the launch vehicle of the intelligence satellite it launched would fall in the sea area bordered by the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the main island of Luzon in the Philippines.

of Japan the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida according to, using technology related to ballistic missiles is against the resolutions of the UN Security Council, even if the technology is described as a satellite.

Japan has suspected North Korea of ​​planning a satellite launch under the guise of a missile test with a ballistic missile. In 2012 and 2016, North Korea has tested ballistic missiles claiming they were satellite launches. On both occasions, the missiles flew over Japan’s southern Okinawa region.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has instructed to shoot down all ballistic missiles that are believed to fall on Japanese territory.

South Korea’s foreign ministry has condemned North Korea’s launch plan, but the ministry has not confirmed to AFP that it has received official confirmation of North Korea’s plan. South Korea also reminded of the UN Security Council resolution that prohibits the use of technology related to ballistic missiles.

South Korea and Japan have recently tried to improve their long-term weak relationship. One of the countries’ mutual goals is closer cooperation under the military threat posed by North Korea.

On Monday Japanese Prime Minister Kishida reiterated that his country is ready for open dialogue with North Korea. North Korea’s state media released the country’s vice foreign minister Pak Sang-gil a statement that advocated a conciliatory approach in relations with Japan. It was considered an unusual statement from North Korea.

However, Deputy Foreign Minister Pak’s statement had marginal conditions. Among other things, he called on Japan to avoid being chained to the things of the past. According to him, such are, for example, the suspected abductions by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, claimed by Japan.

Japan suspects that North Korea has kidnapped dozens of its citizens to teach North Korean spies the Japanese language and culture.