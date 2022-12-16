Asia | Japan invests in its military in an unprecedented way – the new security strategy revealed significant changes

Japan breaks away from its pacifist national defense and starts investing huge sums in its defense forces.

Japan released its first national security strategy in nine years on Friday. of The New York Times according to the updated strategy changes Japan’s line in a historic way, as it begins to invest heavily in its defense.

The New York Times reports that Japan plans to double its national defense budget and prepare for China’s growing influence. According to the newspaper, the Japanese government approved the new plan on Friday. Prime minister Fumio Kishida according to Japan has reached a “turning point” and that made it necessary to invest in defense.

“In Japan’s neighboring countries and nearby regions, there is a clearer shift towards changing the status quo through unilateral force,” Kishida said.

According to the Prime Minister, Japan intends to respond to the change in the security situation with several different means and develop, among other things, its diplomacy and military.

According to the New York Times, Japan plans to add nearly 325 billion dollars, or more than 306 billion euros, to its national defense over the next five years. In 2027, its annual defense budget will be around 80 billion dollars.

New York Times points out that there have been other changes in Japan’s new strategy than a significant increase in defense spending. According to the magazine, in its previous security report published in 2013, Japan named China and Russia as its significant partners. Now the situation has changed, as China has emerged as the country’s biggest security concern in Japan’s new report. Before, North Korea held the top spot.

Japan’s new security plan begins the country’s years-long journey toward a stronger military, according to the New York Times. At the same time, Japan is trying to reduce its dependence on the United States.

Japan National Defense Forces in 2018 in Asaka.

Among other things, Japan plans to acquire missiles that can be used to strike bases in enemy territory in a counterattack. In addition, the purpose is to improve fuel and ammunition stocks and their transportation, to strengthen airports so that they can serve fighter jets, and to establish own weapons production in order to reduce dependence on US weapons.

In addition, Japan is developing a new fighter in cooperation with Italy and Britain. The country has also started strengthening its islands near Taiwan.

in Japan investment in the army was opposed for a long time, but now more than half of the citizens support the development and strengthening of the defense forces. The tense situation between China and Taiwan and the war started by Russia in Ukraine affect the change of opinion.

The complete reversal of public opinion has enabled the Japanese government to take action. In the past, the country’s constitution has restricted it from developing its army, and mainly from the right wing there have been hopes to change the situation. The Japanese army has been called the self-defense forces for decades, referring to their purpose.