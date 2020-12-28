There were already the anti-Romeo brigades, a sort of police of public morals and morals, which, on the pretext of ensuring the safety of Indian women, mainly hunted down Muslims. Since the end of November, the states led by the Hindu nationalists of the Indian People’s Party (BJP, formation of the prime minister, Narendra Modi) have adopted laws against the “Jihad of love”, or the prohibition of mixed marriages. This movement, launched in Uttar Pradesh, found a new echo on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh, where Parliament now punishes this type of union with five years in prison. Haryana, Karnataka and Assam could follow suit, well beyond the Cow Belt, the cow belt, in other words the heart of militant Hinduism. According to the conspiracy theory of the “jihad of love”, widely relayed by digital militias, Muslim men would thus endeavor to seduce Hindu women in order to convert them and, ultimately, reverse the demographic balance.

The texts stipulate that the partner wishing to convert must inform the district magistrate in writing two months in advance. “The government belongs to everyone, to all religions and castes. There is no discrimination, but, if anyone tries to do something gross to our girls, then I will break you. If someone prepares a religious conversion or practices the “jihad of love”, he will be destroyed ”, explained earlier this month, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, crusader of religious separatism.

New legal tool to harass Muslims

These laws confirm the fascist turn that began since Narendra Modi’s first election in 2014. Most of these decisions, taken at the state level and not at the federal government level, allow the Prime Minister to maintain a semblance of moderation when the reality on the ground keeps contradicting him. Officer of this radicalism, Uttar Pradesh sees an increase in arrests and especially the most despicable crimes in the name of the preservation of Hinduism. No case of forced conversion has yet been confirmed by the courts, but in a predominantly traditionalist India, families take a dim view of these mixed couples and continue to prefer arranged marriages.

These new laws therefore provide an additional tool to harass Muslims. Since the law came into force in Uttar Pradesh, several interfaith unions have been broken up and the groom arrested by police. This was the case with Haider Ali, a 39-year-old man, imprisoned and tortured for hours on suspicion of marrying a non-Muslim who actually turned out to be. Islamophobic propaganda is not the preserve of Hindu conservatives. And it does not matter that the latter also rise up against “The gospel of love”, Christian version of forced conversion. In Kerala, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is also waging an active campaign against the alleged enlistment of its faithful into the ranks of the “Islamic State” and the “Threat (which weighs against) religious and social harmony” of the communist state. Of “Unfounded allegations”, insists K. T. Jaleel, Minister responsible for minorities. And add: “The Kerala government will take these accusations seriously and investigate when the police register complaints. “