Asia | In Japan, a strong earthquake, tsunami waves arrived on the coast

of Japan an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 7 was detected near the central parts on Monday. The Japan Times and Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHKwhose information about the strength of the earthquake varied immediately after the event.

Due to the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for several prefectures on the country's west coast. Residents have been advised to evacuate immediately.

Waves over a meter high have already arrived on the coast of Ishikawa Prefecture. According to NHK, it has been warned that the waves may rise up to five meters high.

According to The Japan Times, the earthquake was felt as far away as Tokyo, the country's capital.

The South Korean Meteorological Institute warns that the sea level may also rise on the east coast of South Korea.