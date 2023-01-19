Asia: fire in Armenia left at least 15 soldiers dead from a stove

At least 15 Armenian soldiers died today in the fire of a barracks in eastern Armenia due to the use of gasoline for a stove, despite the fact that this meant failing to comply with security regulations, reported the Government and the Ministry of Defense of that former republic. soviet

“According to preliminary data, 15 soldiers died as a result of the fire. Three others are in serious condition,” said the spokesman for that portfolio, Aram Torosián.

The sinister occurred in a military unit located in the town of Azat, in the Gerghakunik region, bordering Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated today at a government meeting that the tragedy that occurred in the military unit is proof that

Safety regulations are not properly followed.

“According to preliminary data, an attempt was made to pour gasoline from a 5-liter can into a stove. Naturally, not only the stove but also the gasoline caught fire and the fire passed to the officer who was trying to light it, who, out of survival instinct, threw the can with his 5 liters of gasoline,” Pashinyan said.

According to the Armenpress agency, the president recalled that fire safety regulations strictly prohibit the use of gasoline on stoves and that these must be strictly observed not only in military units but also in civilian buildings.

“We have large civil buildings that we do not close so that hundreds of people do not lose their jobs. But in this there is no place for compromises. If they do not comply with fire regulations, they must be closed,” he insisted.

The head of the Government stressed that there are only two possibilities: either investors invest in security measures or transfer staff to a safe place.

EFE