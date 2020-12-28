TOKIO / HONG KONG / SHANGHAI (dpa-AFX) – The most important Asian stock markets were mostly friendly at the beginning of the week. While Japan and China’s mainland stock exchanges went up, Hong Kong posted a slight loss.

The news that US President Donald Trump has now implemented a corona economic stimulus package decided by Congress with a bipartisan majority proved to be a course support. In doing so, he also released part of the federal government’s budget of around 1.4 trillion dollars – otherwise there would have been a so-called “shutdown” on Tuesday, i.e. an at least partial standstill in government agencies and government business.

The Chinese CSI-300-Index (CSI 300) with the 300 most important stocks of the stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen recently gained 0.44 percent to 5064.41 points. The Hang Seng Index (Hang Seng) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, meanwhile, fell 0.09 percent to 26,363.45 points in late trading.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.74 percent firmer at 26,854.03 points. The fact that Japanese industrial production surprisingly stagnated in November after a five-month recovery left the Tokyo benchmark index cold.

Alibaba stocks fell almost eight percent in Hong Kong, despite the fact that Amazon competitor had increased its share buyback program from six to ten billion US dollars. The internet giant is under increasing pressure from the Chinese competition watchdog.

The Chinese central bank asked the company Ant Group of investor Jack Ma to concentrate on its original core business again. The financial company is to “clean up” its business with lending, insurance and asset management, as it was called in a statement from the central bank (People’s Bank of China) on Sunday. Instead, Ant should go back to its roots as a provider of payment services. A few weeks ago, the company’s IPO, in which Alibaba has a one-third stake, had already failed ./gl/mis