Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Asian football is awaiting the entry of a new era for its championships, with the launch of the “Super League”, which brings together the elite countries and clubs of the continent, in a new vision that achieves a qualitative leap for the AFC Champions League, in an unprecedented way in the course of the tournament itself.

Al-Ittihad learned from close sources that the orientation of the Asian “Super League” or the “Elite Club Championship” is limited to the clubs of the Western leagues that apply professionalism from the beginning, namely the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, in addition to the elite clubs of the East, Japan, and South Korea. , China, and Australia, to be the nucleus of the tournament, whose number of clubs is expected to not exceed 24 teams, and may start with only 20, which is to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of representatives of professional associations and national federations that participate in the “Elite” championship or “Super League Asia”, which is expected. To be launched in a new way with the “2024-2025 edition”.

In the event that the clubs are ready to go through the experience, the new championship may come to light with the 2023-2024 edition, according to what the sources indicated.

The new tournament witnesses the distribution of clubs into groups in the first round, and starting from the round of 16 the separation between the East and West clubs is abolished, and thus our clubs find themselves meeting the clubs of Japan and Australia according to the scenario presented on the “discussion table”.

According to the sources, a proposal will be put forward during the upcoming professional meetings, which is expected to be held between Riyadh or Dubai, to hold the tournament from the round of 16 with the rally system until the semi-finals, which is the step that the AFC is taking after the “World Cup 2022”, for the current version of the League The Champions, which will start a few days later in Riyadh, where it will be completed from the round of 16 to the semi-finals with the combined tournament system, and from one match for each round, in February 2023.

On the other hand, with regard to prizes, it is expected that it will witness double what is now allocated to the community version of the AFC Champions League, which has a current budget of 37 million dollars, and in some versions it reaches 40 million as in the 2021 edition.

Follow-ups indicate that the “Asian Super League” is witnessing great interest from sponsoring companies, achieving at least 3 times the current income of the tournament, which is expected to raise the income of the participating clubs significantly, and each club may receive two million dollars, other than what it earns from Winning and advancing to the higher roles, while the total amount that the hero gets, amounts to more than 14 million dollars, according to the first indicators and predictions.

While the proposals are subject to study between the national federations in the West and the East, then the Continental Federation’s Competition Department will hold meetings with each “Zone” to determine the points that will be agreed upon and the most appropriate date for launching the Elite Club Championship.