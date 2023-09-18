Genoa – Spend a morning at Palazzo Ducale for the award ceremony of the 2020/2021 Ligurian Federal Meritorious Awards of the Italian Gymnastics Federation, and you will find the smiles of Asia D’Amato and Giulia Segatori. Asia, one of the strongest gymnasts ever, whose career has been punctuated by injuries. In the splendid setting of one of the most fascinating rooms in Genoa, the Ligurian Federation of president Giuseppe Raiola hosts the federal president Gerardo Tecchi. It is an opportunity to reward Ligurian gymnastics excellence. Ligurian excellences at the national level.

Asia, what does it feel like to represent Italy and the Fiamme Oro at this important event?

«For me, returning to Genoa is always an emotion. I have participated in many important events, but home is always home and being on such a prestigious stage in front of so many people is quite a sensation.”

The question is obligatory: how are you after the injury suffered in Cairo in August (rupture of the cruciate ligament and meniscus of the right leg)?

«Much, much better. I am extremely confident. The re-education is going well: lots of physiotherapy and exercises to strengthen the muscle of the operated leg. Operated cruciate ligaments and meniscus are not a walk in the park, but I am already looking to the future. It takes patience, time and optimism.”

The last two years have been beautiful and very unfortunate.

«Actually yes. In 2022, a similar situation happened to me. At the European Championships I won the all around competition and then in the vault final I landed badly on my right foot. I felt a lot of pain but I remained standing. However, the diagnosis was ferocious: rupture of the ankle ligaments and operation with consequent difficult recovery.”

The image of her silver in the vault and the award ceremony with Coach Casella in her place, while she was undergoing tests at the Munich hospital, is imprinted in everyone’s eyes. What did she feel?

«I couldn’t do anything else, but I knew that that silver was mine anyway, it was Italian. I knew I would miss the World Cup in Liverpool and this was the worst feeling.”

What advice would the Arab Phoenix of gymnastics give to the girls who are applauding her and dreaming of a future like hers?

«To have fun. To always smile even in the face of difficulties. Crying and despairing is useless. You have to react and get back on the floor stronger than before when you get injured and work hard if the results don’t come.”

The beauty of gymnastics?

«It’s a team sport, even if it seems like you’re competing alone. The strength of a team, of your teammates who train alongside you, is what makes you cultivate dreams and believe in yourself.”

Today he received a special award, the one for the 125 years of history of the Andrea Doria. Excited?

«More than when I receive a personal prize. I was born there. When Laila (Laila Boldini, president of the gymnastics section, ed.) asked me, it was a huge emotion.”

Goals?

«This summer there will be the Olympics in Paris. I hope to get in shape. Those 5 tenths of a point that made us lose the bronze in Tokyo still burn. I’m working hard for that. The five circles are something magical for every athlete.” —