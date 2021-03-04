For nearly a decade, China has been showing signs of self-confidence and confidence. Gone is the low profile that was former President Deng Xiaoping’s doctrine. In January, as the country was showing signs of good economic health and overcoming the Covid-19 crisis, the head of state, Xi Jinping, explained to senior national officials: “Time and momentum are on our side. “

It is in this state of mind that the most important annual meeting of the Chinese political calendar opens. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference took up residence in Beijing. Today it is the turn of the National People’s Congress to make its comeback. In total, 5,000 delegates from the consultative and legislative bodies, gathered for the “two sessions”, will study Premier Li Keqiang’s progress report before developing the fourteenth five-year plan, which will define political and economic priorities.

Technological self-sufficiency, a pillar of development

The stake goes beyond the short term as the Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its centenary in July. The two sessions will define in a way the legacy of the secretary general and the orientation of the party for the new century through the plan “Vision 2035”, which aims to make the country a “Modern nation”, according to the term of use. For the first time, a section should therefore be devoted to technological self-sufficiency as a pillar of development in a context of strategic competition with the United States for world leadership. Before the end of the decade, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) should also outclass that of its rival.

The other crucial issue is the reduction of the budget deficit, which has increased in recent months and is weighing on the world economy. Last year, the public debt exploded to 270.1% of GDP, against 246.5% in 2019, due to the increase in bond issues in order to minimize the impact of the trade war with the United States, to stimulate the economy and revive the industry in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, as was the case during the 2008 financial crisis, at the end of which the country had however demonstrated a certain control.

“If we continue to issue bonds on the same scale as in 2020, we could enter a risk zone. From the point of view of sources of funding for the repayment of special purpose bonds, there are currently outstanding issues such as insufficient source of funding and single sources of funding for debt repayment ”, analysis Xue Xiaogan, deputy director of public debt research at the Ministry of Finance.

In view of the economic situation, however, it seems unlikely that China will continue its public spending policy. After growing 2.3% last year, China should, according to the concomitant forecasts of international experts and the People’s Bank of China, return to the insolent figures of the last decade by flirting with 8%.

In front of the party leaders in November, Xi Jinping foreshadowed: “It is quite possible that China will be a high-income country at the end of the 14e five-year plan and double the size of its economy by 2035. “ Trust again and again.