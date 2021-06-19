Asia Argento, guest of Belve on Rai2, commented on the clash with Giorgia Meloni. When the presenter Francesca Fagnani asked her if she regretted the sentence on the “greasy back of the rich fascist portrayed in the pasture”, the actress and director tried to apologize.

“That sentence was translated by Meloni – he explained – I have never written ‘lardy back’, that was a bad metaphor on the back fat of camels ”. But the situation was only degenerating: “But I never said lard, lardosa is a bit strong … – she replied – After I apologized, we also talked to her and I said: ‘But I didn’t lose the kilos afterwards. pregnancy with cocaine, just do some gymnastics. Giorgia, you can do it “.

When the presenter asked her if she regretted the sentence or not, the answer was rather ironic: “Yes, yes, I regretted so much, so much. For that stuff I got death threats from the bundles, so I really regretted it. I was so scared. They threatened my children, my mother on social media. No no, I will never touch a bundle again, not even with a stick ”.

Finally, Argento also tried drugs: “I had a lot of addictions, I got over them. It started as an experiment and ended as an addiction. And there I got scared. What drugs have I tried? All of them, even those you don’t know existed. Even sacred drinks of shamans ”.