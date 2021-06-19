Asia Argento was a guest of Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s program broadcast on Rai 2. Many topics were touched upon, including Asia Argento’s “confession” regarding her addictions.

In the program Beasts, airing every Friday on Rai 2, guests are women who tell about their lives and talk about their stories. In last night’s episode, which aired from 22:55, guests of Francesca Fagnani in the program Beasts have been Asia Argento is Michela Rizzoli.

The type of interviews the Fagnani it is much appreciated, for the type of topics and the way in which they are touched. Indeed, during the interviews in the program Beasts, we speak in a very free and uninhibited way.

For Asia Argento, one of the best known Italian actresses also abroad, was an opportunity to speak without filters, as she almost always loves to do.

Read also: The Island of the Famous, official: Asia Argento will participate

In this case, the actress was at ease talking about a sensitive subject such as drug use, with which it is always good to be very cautious, especially when talking about it publicly.

Asia Argento talks about her addictions

During yesterday’s interview with Beasts, Asia Argento touched on several topics with Francesca Fagnani. Among the many things that women have discussed, the past of Asia Argento.

The life of the actress daughter of the director Dario Argento has always “made the news”: from the MeToo movement and the Harvey Weinstein case, to the much discussed scandal with Jimmy Bennett among the most “striking” cases to, in general, the way in which Asia Argento conducts her existence.

Always in the wake of the “scandal” yesterday Asia Argento he also spoke unfiltered about the period in which he was addicted to drugs and his various “experiments”:

My vices? I smoke a lot of cigarettes. I don’t take drugs now. In the past, yes. I’ve tried several of them and passed them. They are not for me, the stunning is not for me. They didn’t fit my being. It all started as an experiment and then it ended as an addiction and I got scared. But I’ve always been more addicted to my job than to drugs. The love of my profession didn’t go well with the love of drugs. What kind of drugs have I used? All! Even those you don’t know existed. You might be interested in: Asia Argento: my relationship with Morgan and Fabrizio Corona

Asia Argento and the “meeting” with the dead after the use of sacred drinks

Asia Argento he then continued the conversation with Francesca Fagnani revealing which are the aforementioned drugs of which almost “the existence is not known”, presenting the ayahuasca, a psychedelic decoction that causes real visions: