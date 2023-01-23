Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific ended business this Monday, the 23rd, on a high, following the good performance of Wall Street at the end of last week, in the midst of the New Year holidays that left the markets of China, Korea, South, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed.

In Tokyo, Japan’s Nikkei index rose 1.33% to 26,906.04 points, boosted by shares in the electronics and technology sectors, as the yen’s recent strength eased, as did concerns over borrowing costs.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was slightly in the blue, after a session of volatility. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.07% in Sydney to 7,457.30 points, its fourth straight gain and a renewed nine-month high, favored by technology and energy stocks.

The appetite for risk in the Asia and Pacific region came after the New York stock exchanges recovered on Friday (20) with increases of 1% to almost 2.7%, in the wake of two sessions of losses, influenced by a rally from tech companies including Netflix and Alphabet, parent company of Google.

In the last week, Netflix surprised in the conquest of new subscribers, in its financial statement, and Alphabet revealed plans to cut 12 thousand jobs, following a trend of other American giants in the sector, in the face of the slowdown of the US and global economy. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.