Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific ended business this Friday, the 27th, with modest gains, after a rally on Wall Street triggered by signs that the US economy and the profits of its companies are stronger than previously thought.

The Japanese Nikkei index was up marginally 0.07% in Tokyo, at 27,382.56 points, supported by shares in the financial, electronics and chemical sectors, while the Hang Seng rose 0.54% in Hong Kong, at 22,688, 90 points, and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.62% in Seoul, at 2,484.02 points, strengthening for the fifth consecutive session.

The markets in China and Taiwan, which did not operate all week due to the Lunar New Year holiday, resumed business on Monday (30).

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange returned from a holiday in a positive tone, with the impulse of actions linked to consumer goods, technology and finance. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.34% in Sydney, at 7,493.80 points, reaching its highest level since April 21 last year.

Risk appetite in Asia and the Pacific came after New York stock markets closed on Thursday, the 26th, with gains of up to almost 2%, reacting to the better-than-expected performance of the US GDP at the end of 2022 and the balance sheets that pleased investors, such as those of Tesla and American Airlines. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.