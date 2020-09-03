In February 1941, a frail little man, Nguyen Ai Quôc – he did not take his new pseudonym, Hô Chi Minh, until 1942 – clandestinely crossed the border between China and Vietnam, in the middle of high mountains covered with tropical vegetation. Thirty years since he left his country in search of the path to liberation. That he found in his adhesion to Communism, first within the PCF (1920), then by founding, in 1930, the Vietnamese Communist Party.

Indochina, at this time, experienced a paradoxical situation, subject to a sort of Franco (Vichy) -Japanese condominium. Ho Chi Minh, surrounded by young and ardent militants, Vo Nguyên Giap and Pham Van Dông, founded a League for the Independence of Vietnam (Vietnam Dôc Lâp Dông Minh, known as Viêt Minh). When the omnipotence of the Empire of the Rising Sun crumbles after Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9), there is, during the following weeks, a sort of power vacuum. This is the long awaited favorable opportunity. People’s committees are being set up everywhere behind the red flag with a gold star. In two weeks, the country was in the hands of the Viêt Minh, carried by a real tidal wave. On September 2, 1945, in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, whose first public appearance was, climbed onto an improvised platform and spoke the word of historic significance: ” Independence. “

It is difficult to imagine, today, what could have been extraordinary, unheard of, the simple association of the word “independence” and the name of a European colony. Only, before Ho Chi Minh, the Indonesian leader Soekarno had the audacity to use the word (mid-August 1945). But neither Gandhi nor any other leader of a colonized country – a fortiori of the French Empire – had then taken this step. The young Republic forces the passage, opens the way: others will engulf themselves there, all will recognize the driving force which had in their eyes the founding act of Ho Chi Minh. If the name of the Vietnamese leader has often been hidden, by political calculation, in the West, it is still honored today in Algeria, in sub-Saharan Africa, wherever colonialism once raged.

A tiot inter

This experience is all the more meritorious as Ho Chi Minh and his comrades appear singularly alone. Moscow is totally disinterested in this distant Indochina. The Chinese Red Army, a potential ally, is thousands of kilometers from the Vietnamese border.

French policy is then at a crossroads. Is it necessary, in the name of the old interests in the region, to try to return to colonial domination, which means, in the feverish conditions that Indochina is experiencing at the time, to undertake a war of reconquest? Or should we accept the wind of emancipation which then blows over all of Asia? The answers are diverse. Certain French circles, de Gaulle (but he left power in January 1946), Georges Bidault and his party, the MRP, the majority of military officials (including Admiral d’Argenlieu, high commissioner) do not hide their wishes: France must first restore its authority, make force speak. Others, out of realism (General Leclerc, Jean Sainteny), or out of conviction (the Communists, the socialist left, a few rare intellectuals) express their will to accept, and even to bring about, a broader development, leading to a redefinition of metropolitan-Indochina links. But then no one in France imagines true decolonization. Hence the equivocal term of French Union, which then won the support of all political forces, including the PCF.

In the summer of 1946, a crazy hope arose: the trip from Ho Chi Minh to Paris suggested a possible peaceful decolonization. The one who is quickly called Uncle Ho is ready to accept compromises. But, very quickly, this hope flies away. The French of 1945-1946 are still, in their majority, attached to the colonial Empire. Moreover, Ho Chi Minh and his companions are communists. At the start of the cold war, this was more than enough to inspire fear among French officials. In Paris, the warmongers prevail. In November, it was the terrible bombing of Haiphong. In December, the Viêt Minh militias responded in Hanoi. The Indochina war begins.

This episode was dramatic for Vietnam, which will not know peace until thirty years later, after an accumulation of tragedies and mourning. But also, although to a lesser extent, for France, unable to get rid of its colonialist certainties, entering a phase of generalized repression, from Madagascar to Casablanca, to end with the Algerian war (1954-1962 ).