The ASI closes for two weeks: no employees on site, all activities stopped

The vacation they are a right, a fundamental achievement and a necessity. But it is strange that they are all taken at the same time. For example, it happens thatAsi, the Italian Space Agency, decides to close the offices from 23 December to 8 January. We tried to contact the switchboard, who replied laconically that for any request it was better to try again from Monday 9 January.

Everyone remembers the speech of Sergio Marchionne at Bocconi in 2013. In that piece, which has become very famous, the then CEO of Fiat spoke of Italian provincialism, of the need to shake off the legacy of a now very distant past. To do so, he used an example that has become iconic: in 2004, as soon as he became head of the automaker, Marchionne went to Turin to visit the headquarters of the group. It was August and the offices were deserted. The CEO turns to another with him and asks: “But where is everyone?”. To which he is told: “I’m on vacation”. AND Marchionne cold: “But on vacation from what?” since Fiat was losing 5 million a day?

We return at ASI: in a fundamental moment for the future of the country, in which the space economy is becoming increasingly important, it is difficult to imagine a more singular choice than the closure of all the offices of the Space Agency. As it turns out ad Affaritaliani.itMoreover, some entrepreneurs who work in the sector and who have contracts with ASI are having difficulties in ordinary administrationand the cycle of payments and signing contracts. On the other hand, they are all on vacation, it is difficult to understand who could eventually put a signature.

Irritation leaks from the Mimit

Delegation to Space economy was formally entrusted to Adolfo UrsoMinister of Enterprise and of the Made in Italy. The ASI but it is not under the direct control of the ministry, but constantly relates to it. Contacted by Business, Urso preferred not to comment. But what we can reveal from accredited sources is that al Mimit they didn’t like the “mass holidays” at all. Apparently, in fact, from Via Veneto it had been asked – precisely by virtue of some lengthy payments already in place – not to allocate the entire period to the holidays of all employees, but to stagger them so that operations were always guaranteed.

It leaves even more doubts the fact that no later than 22 December the president of ASI, Giorgio Saccoccia, commented that 2022 was “the year in which the assurance of the availability of important financial resources for the Italian space materialized” with the national budget reaching 2.4 billion, triple three years ago. Now, faced with the choice of closing everything for two weeks – perhaps to unload employee holidays? – the echo of Marchionne’s famous phrase is heard. Not so much on holidays, because those are by right: but what’s the point of closing an entire strategic structure for the development of our country for all that time? Mystery.

ASI’s reply: “We have always been closed during the Christmas holidays”

From the Italian Space Agency they let it be known that in reality things are a bit different. No one should have difficulty receiving payments or managing day-to-day administration. Yes, they confirm that ASI has formally been closed during the Christmas holidays for years now, but that everything is prepared in order to avoid problems, bottlenecks and bottlenecks.

