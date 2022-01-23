ASI announced the first event of 2022: from 11 to 13 March there will be “Eva at the wheel“, A demonstration with only women driving of classic cars, which this year will go to the discovery of Tuscany traveling on the fabulous roads between Florence and Siena. The base will be a Saint Gimignano and from here the crews will leave for Siena and Florence. Guided tours are provided in the historic centers of the cities and also at the Gucci Museum. To add some spice to car transfers, some chronometric precision tests will be set up.

The association also announced another important initiative. Historic motoring is one of the identifying assets of the Italian heritage and for this reason it will be one of the leading players in the “Heritage Week“, That is a unified format for the promotion of heritage and the territory through hospitality and entertainment programs for guests, tourists and visitors. These programs will make known the history of Italians and Italy, including the industrial revolution with its contribution to four and two wheels.

“The world of classics – declared ASI President Alberto Scuro – it gives rise to tourist phenomena with a double value. Traveling on a historic vehicle means enhancing the territory crossed and generating a great economic induced. These moving works of art are beautiful to look at and good for the economy. A historic vehicle, which crosses a territory or reaches a locality, gives added value as a “dynamic work of art” that everyone admires. Institutions and local administrations are showing foresight in recognizing, protecting and enhancing the heritage of historic vehicles that our country can boast. We have launched a systemic approach capable of generating new circuits to also enhance the secondary vocations of the territories, with historic motorsport generating important seasonally adjusted flows and a driving phenomenon of the local and regional economy“.

Thanks to the intervention of the Union of Italian Provinces, Anci (National Association of Italian Municipalities) and Unpli (Union of Italian Pro Loco), the General States of the Italian Heritage have launched many new initiatives. A national control room will be created on European projects intended to support the Italian heritage, which will involve the eighty Italian MEPs. One of the specific projects was also conceived by the States General for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, and will focus on the theme “From Milan to Cortina 400 kilometers between sport and history”.