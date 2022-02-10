ASI MotoShow is ready to start again for the special edition of the twentieth anniversary, scheduled from 6 to 8 May 2022 at the “Riccardo Paletti” circuit in Varano de ‘Melegari. The event ofAutomotoclub Storico Italiano will bring back to the track important motorcycles that are part of the national and international history of motorcycling.

The partnership between ASI and Yamaha was also reconfirmed, present at the MotoShow 2022 with its official competition bikes and with the riders who signed the Japanese manufacturer’s sporting successes. First of all the particular YZR M1 used by Valentino Rossi – in its livery Abarth red and white – to conquer the third step of the podium at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix. This bike – together with the 1969 TR2 and the TZ 750, also for grand prix – will also be exhibited in the ASI stand at the traditional Novegro Exchange Exhibition ( Milan) from 18 to 20 February. The partnership between Abarth, and the former Fiat Group in general, and the Yamaha team was one of the most interesting of the new millennium, and one of the few able to put together a love for cars and motorcycles.

Among the initiatives already planned, we can mention the extraordinary theme “100 × 100” and the ambitious “Charge of 101”. The first, by the ASI Centennial Vehicle Sector, provides for the gathering of one hundred specimens over a hundred years old: they are the real motorcycles of the pioneers, mechanical archeology kept in perfect working order reflecting the original conditions. The second, which will be led by the Florentine Vintage Motorcycle Club, it is dedicated to the one hundred plus years of Moto Guzzi: the Varano paddock will therefore be a riot of 101 “golden eagles” that will tell the story of this glorious Italian brand, from its origins to today.

At ASI MotoShow 2022, the centaurs of the “Orange Cloud” are also expected with the parade of the “750” of the Laverda Team, the “Challenge of the fifties”, the World Classic Racing Team with the selection of the most famous GP bikes from the ‘ 50 to the 80s.