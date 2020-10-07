In a match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) K.R. Ashwin (R. Finch) did not ‘manking’ Aaron Finch. However, he tweeted that it was his final warning requirement of the year. With this, the debate has started again on Mankanding ‘right or wrong’. In this sequence, Sunil Gavaskar has targeted Australian players. Let us know that in the year 2019, Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler. There was a lot of controversy on this matter.

In the interview given to ‘Indian Express’, not only did it get fiercely angry, but also proved another thing by scouring the pages of history. In fact, in 1947, Vinoo Mankad dismissed Australian Bill Brown in this way. Now when it is 2020, R.C. Ashwin donated life to Aaron Finch. On this, Mahal Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said – for what reason it is allegedly being named sports spirit? Which is mythological.

Why a batsman in the guise of sportsmanship?

He said- This is the way Australians say they never cross the field. Nobody knows where that line is. It is beyond me why the batsmen should be allowed to come out of the crease at the bowling end (the one who is trying to take an unfair advantage by getting out of the crease before the ball is released from Boller’s hand).

Fielding team is punished immediately

Talking about the rules of fielding, he said – Rules have also been made for the fielding team. In the powerplay, the ball is called a ‘no-ball’ when the minimum player gets out an inch even if he is outside the 30 yard minimum. I have no problem with this, so if the batsman does this on non-striking end then how is it correct? It is good for today’s technology, which catches the smallest incident happening on the field.

Kangaroo not learned even in 73 years

Gavaskar reminded Ashwin and Aron Finch’s case and said- Take Finch’s case. Finch had one or one and a half yards out of the crease before Ashwin bowled. Estimate how unfair advantage the batsman is at non-striking end. Seeing this, the first thing that came to my mind was when will Australians learn? In 1957 there was Bill Brown and now Finch. The rule is that the batsman has to come out of the crease after Boller misses the ball. The rule is clear and simple.