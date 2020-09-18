The Kapil Sharma Show brings some celebrity every week. This time, Ashutosh Rana and his wife Renuka Shahane are going to come to Kapil’s show. Like every time, this time too, Kapil and the entire team of Kapil Sharma show are going to be a big hit. Now a promo video of this upcoming show is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

We all know that actor Ashutosh Rana is a brilliant actor as well as a great writer. He came to this show and gave funny answers to many questions of Kapil. In this promo video going viral, Kapil Sharma asks Ashutosh – ‘Did you start writing under pressure from in-laws?’ Hearing Kapil’s question, he said- ‘I used to write beforehand. Earlier I used to write for my happiness, if I get a good wife then in life she is like a harbor and if you find a difficult woman, it is like a storm in the harbor. ‘ Hearing Ashutosh’s Hindi, Kapil is surprised and stops him there.

By the way, Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma are also going to appear in The Kapil Sharma Show on this weekend. Let us also tell you that in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma are going to tie the stage with their voices. Harshdeep and Richa will also be seen talking about their personal professional lives after coming here.