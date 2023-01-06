From one day to the next, Ashton Kutcher’s life changed, he was afraid of dying. Today he is fine and has opened up publicly

It often happens to see actors and imagine their perfect life, but no one can imagine what their real situation is in private life. Ashton Kutcher he is one of the most famous, followed and loved faces, but few are aware of what he was forced to face several years ago.

In the 2019Ashton Kutcher has lost the ability to seeOf to walk and also of to listen. Only recently has he opened up publicly about what happened to him.

He found out he had the vasculitis, a serious and rare condition that attacks blood vessels. One day the actor woke up and realized he couldn’t see. A scare that he will probably never forget for the rest of his life. Slowly he began to feel less and less and lose his balance, up to can’t even walk.

The effects of vasculitis can be both short and long term and the consequences depend on which blood vessels are attacked. The clots can attack vital organs, as well as the ears and eyes.

The words of Ashton Kutcher

You’re used to seeing everything clearly then suddenly you can’t see anymore, you realize you can’t see anymore. And then, you start wondering why you can’t hear anymore.

Ashton Kutcher is now back to living a normal life thanks to Dr Agus.

I wasn’t able to walk but now I’m back and I’m fine. I’m back to running. When you come face to face with probable death, you realize you have to do everything possible while you can, because you don’t know when it will come. I have the opportunity to be alive today, I spend my time with my children, it was probably the biggest change I’ve ever made.

The actor’s biggest thanks goes to her wife, who stayed by his side and supported him day after day, until his total recovery. Ashton and Mila Kunis got married in 2015 and have two children from their love.

Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michaelaffected by a cerebral palsy. When he was only 13 he almost lost his life, he needed a donor and luckily the doctors were able to save his life.

The well-known actor is 5 minutes older than his brother and always has supported and cared for ever since they started walking. Today they both work together in the field of charity.