Kunis and Kutcher starred in the original comedy series as the couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. In addition, the original cast includes Laura Prepon (who played Donna Pinciotti), Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). The now elderly Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (Red and Kitty Forman) also return. That ’90s Show is set in 1995 and revolves around Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who visits her grandparents. It is not yet known when the series will be released.

Masterson is accused of rape by several women. The lawsuit is due later this year. The actor himself denies the allegations.