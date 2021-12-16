Due to the extended evening lockdown and the 1,5 meter measure, it is not possible to play the performance. The hall cannot receive enough people to cover the costs. “It is with a heavy heart that we, forced by the extended corona measures, have had to decide to postpone the theater spectacle indefinitely,” the group and the theater say. “Producing and playing a show of this size is unfortunately not feasible if only one third of the hall can be filled with an audience.”