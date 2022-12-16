Today was a journey of emotions for the fans of Pokemonsince it was officially announced that the adventures of Ash Ketchum Y Pikachu have reached their conclusion. This after his definitive victory as champion, and honestly, it is news that the followers of this program did not expect at all after so many years of having the same protagonist.

With the information released through the social networks of Pokemon, Sarah natochennywho has provided the English voice-over for Ash since 2006headed to Twitter to share a message that reflects her time with the franchise and what the character means to her. This with a photo in which he is wearing a mask of the character.

It has been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he will forever live in the hearts of many generations to come. I will keep him present for all of us in every way that he can.

This type of news surely fell like a bucket of cold water not only on Sarah, but also on the other voice actors who will leave the traveler from a palette town aside, since he has dozens of interpreters. For example in Mexico was initially held at Gabriel bouquets and now, who is going to say goodbye to the 10-year-old boy not by choice, it will be Miguel Angel Loyal.

Remember that for now there will be some chapters to fire the coach, so until April the anime of Pokemon it will totally change.

via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The truth, although it is finally a step forward for the Pokémon anime to fire Ash, inside many of us do not want him to leave. It feels a lot of nostalgia, but it is necessary to move on to the evolution of the story.